Ellie Goulding weds in divisive gown

Ellie Goulding glowed with happiness as she shared a kiss with new husband Caspar Jopling after tying the knot at York Minster in northeast England today.

The Love Me Like You Do singer, 32, arrived at her star-studded wedding in a gothic style white gown with a full veil that polarised observers on social media.

"She looks regal, like a princess!" said one. "The dress is absolutely disgusting," commented another.

Arriving in a blue VW camper van, Goulding was greeted by her bridesmaids, who all wore white long sleeved white dresses in a break with tradition.

Newly married Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling leave York Minster after their wedding, in York, England. Picture: AP

The singer's gown, a bespoke silk crepe creation designed by Natacha Ramsay-Levi for French fashion house Chloe, featured a high, ruffled neck, long sleeves and pearl floral detailing throughout.

As Goulding climbed the steps of the Minster carrying a bouquet of white roses, her bridesmaids helped fan out the train of her dress which was blowing around in the wind.

After exchanging vows, the newlyweds shared their first kiss as man and wife at the altar, the stunning windows filling the space with light as their loved ones watched on.

The couple then headed outside for photographs where the singer planted another kiss on her new husband's lips.

Goulding invited a star-studded array of guests from the world of music and showbiz as well as members of the Royal Family, after Princess Eugenie reportedly introduced the couple.

Eugenie and Beatrice's mother Fergie was also in attendance in her first public outing since she flew to Spain to support her ex-husband Prince Andrew, currently under intense scrutiny over his friendship with the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and alleged sexual encounters with underage girls.

Fergie was all smiles in a black lace coat and feathered headpiece and waved to the cheerful crowd.

Fellow singer Perry, 34, arrived with actor fiance Orlando Bloom, 42, and, like Goulding, opted for an unusually conservative look that had some comparing her style with the Queen. She wore a knee-length pastel patterned silk dress with a mint green jacket over the top, a colourful hairband, hoop earrings and modest nude kitten heels.

The always-stylish Sienna Miller, meanwhile, opted for a chic full length brown printed dress, and arrived hand-in-hand with her beau Lucas Zwirner, an art gallery heir.

Also in attendance was singer James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wellesley, as well as comedian Jimmy Carr.

The groom, an arts dealer, looked relatively relaxed on his big day, smiling and sharing a joke with his friends before heading inside to await his bride.

Princess Beatrice, sister of the couple's reported matchmaker Princess Eugenie, opted for a dark green dress with ruffled sleeves as she waved to the crowds on the steps of the Minster.

Goulding and Jobling, 27, first started dating in 2017, after their mutual friend Princess Eugenie reportedly introduced them.

Jobling was born in Yorkshire, which explains why the wedding is being held in York today.

The couple announced their engagement in August last year, with Caspar writing on social media: "I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person.

"No one has ever made me feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love. Hope, passion, confidence, and more love.

"There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with.

"I look forward to a lifetime of exploring the world together, crying with laughter at stupid jokes, chatting into the early hours of the morning about art, music, the world, and the future.

"I love you Elena. And thank you to all of you that have sent such loving messages today."