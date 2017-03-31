28°
Elmes facing likely challenge

31st Mar 2017 3:52 PM
Glen Elmes and Damien Massingham may be in a face-off for the seat of Noosa.
Glen Elmes and Damien Massingham may be in a face-off for the seat of Noosa. Geoff Potter

TOURISM Noosa CEO Damien Massingham is remaining tight-lipped about a likely challenge to the sitting LNP Member for Noosa Glen Elmes.

"All I can say is that I have no comment on the matter,” Mr Massingham (pictured with Mr Elmes) said this week.

Before the last federal election, Mr Massingham stood unsuccessfully for LNP pre-selection for Wide Bay, which was won by Llew O'Brien.

Mr Elmes said he had represented Noosa well, had the "overwhelming” backing of his local LNP branch and was "looking forward to contesting the next election for the LNP”.

"It (the challenge) was a surprise.

"What I want to do is see the pre-selection over and done with so I can get back on with doing my job.

"It's going to be a very, very, very, very tough election for everyone.

"One of the reasons I turned down the opportunity to be a shadow minister, was I knew I had to pay a lot of attention to Noosa.”

Mr Elmes, a former Minister in the Newman Government, has held the seat of Noosa for more than a decade.

The Daily reported there were rumblings of dissatisfaction with Mr Elmes' performance from some within the branch who were eager to see Mr Massingham replace Mr Elmes.

But other party insiders believe it will be a tough task to unseat the incumbent, with only one branch in the electorate.

It is believed the Noosa pre-selection decision will be left to the branch with some input from the LNP executive. Mr Elmes had alienated himself with some LNP colleagues for his strong Noosa de-amalgation stand.

Mr Elmes has spoken previously about the state election challenges, with the return of compulsory preferential voting, boundary redistributions and the rise of One Nation.

He expects the Greens to perform strongly again and said he was not complacent.

