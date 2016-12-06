Why plastic bags need to be banned in Qld now

Plastic bags as seen by turtles as jelly fish.

A BAN on single-use plastic shopping bags should be implemented by the Palaszczuk Government now rather than waiting until 2018 to rid supermarkets of these environmental scourges.

That is according to Member for Noosa Glen Elmes who wants Minister for Environment Steven Miles to also fast-track a promised container deposit scheme.

Dr Miles has released a public discussion paper to ensure the community has its say on the proposed plastic ban.

The minister said it was important the government consulted with the community and key stakeholders to "ensure the best possible outcomes for all Queenslanders".

"The Queensland Government sees a plastic bag ban as a critical step in a long term plastic pollution reduction plan, and we are now seeking public feedback on how best we can move forward with this initiative," Dr Miles said.

However Mr Elmes, whose own party has committed to the plastic ban within its first term in office, believes Labor's delay will prove costly to the environment.

"Labor's Minister Stephen Miles' solution is to announce a discussion paper which will add more paper waste in to landfill," Mr Elmes said.

"This isn't rocket science - Minister Miles needs to stop talking and dodging and act as other states and territories have on container and plastic pollution.

"We don't need more discussion and focus-group testing and endless review."

Mr Elmes said the latest National Litter Index figures show Queensland to be the most littered state in the country.

Dr Miles said his government decided to start the litter-busting ban in 2018 - to coincide with its container deposit scheme.

"It's a logical step from the CDS to introduce this initiative to bring about a vast reduction in the numbers of plastic shopping bags," Dr Miles said.

"We've been investigating options to restrict the use of single-use plastic bags since May last year, and only this week the LNP finally caught up and endorsed our environmental policy."

Boomerang Alliance and Wildlife Queensland spokesperson Toby Hutcheon said: "Now Queensland has bipartisan support for banning plastic bags, it should move to implement this as soon as practical."