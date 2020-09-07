Elsa Ooshie for sale online for $15k

How much would you be willing to pay for a "rare" Ooshie to add to the collection?

After Woolworth's released four rare glitter Ooshies - Elsa, Woody, Captain Marvel and the Mandalorian - they've been appearing on eBay for up to tens of thousands of dollars.

A rare glitter Elsa Ooshie is going for as much as $15,000 on eBay, another for $12,500, and one for $5500 has 35 watching. But there's yet to be a bid on those.

Woolworths launched the Disney+ collection which includes including Buzz Lightyear, Dory, Minnie Mouse, Lady (from Lady and the Tramp) and Elsa from Frozen. Picture: Dallas Kilponen/Woolworths

It's not the first time Ooshie have been offered for big dollars.

During last year's Woolworths' Lion King Ooshie promotion, one collector bid $100,000 for the ultra rare furry Simba on eBay although the sale didn't go through.

When Coles released 100 limited-edition Stikeez last year, 12 bidders went head-to-head to nab the rare Golden Billy Banana Stikeez collectable, which was sold on eBay for a massive $20,100.

Elsa Ooshies are going online for thousands of dollars. Picture: eBay

The reason Elsa, Woody, Captain Marvel and the Mandalorian are so rare is because these glitter version of the original Ooshies are add-ons outside of the 36 character range.

The latest collection of Ooshies is a range of collectibles created with Disney+ and features characters including Buzz Lightyear, Dory, Minnie Mouse, Lady (from Lady and the Tramp) and Elsa from Frozen.

"We've partnered with our friends at Disney+ to bring some excitement and magic to our customers' shop," a Woolworths spokesperson said. "We've been pleased to see so many of them enjoying beginning their collections this week. We're always looking at new ways to make our collections unique and we'll have more to reveal in the coming weeks."

Ooshies are plastic collectibles available at Woolworths for every $30 spent in store.

The promotion is happening in all Australian states and territories, excluding Victoria.

Woolworths’ Ooshies campaign has proven to be popular. Picture: Supplied

Originally published as Elsa Ooshie for sale online for $15k