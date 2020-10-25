Elsa Pataky’s jaw-dropping workout stuns

Elsa Pataky is giving her husband a run for his money in the fitness stakes.

While Chris Hemsworth is known for being a machine in the gym, his 44-year-old model wife has just shown she is too.

A video posted to her Instagram shows Elsa performing a variety of physical exercises - including a one-armed push up and a jaw-dropping rope climb.

Her impressive fitness levels have left her 3.8 million followers floored, with many going berserk for Elsa's "strong and fierce" side.

"Training for a new badass project," the mum-of-three wrote.

Elsa Pataky’s jaw-dropping workout will make you sweaty just watching it. Picture: Instagram/ElsaPataky

She went on to explain she had used her husband's fitness app and the expertise of British ultra-sea swimmer and adventurer Ross Edgley.

As well as pulling some seriously next-level moves in the gym, Elsa can be seen lifting weights, pulling a heavy sled and performing burpees between flipping a large tyre - all while Ross cheers her on.

In a second clip, Elsa can be seen crawling on all fours down the length of a house, while navigating a way around a black medicine ball as Ross shouts at her to do "one more".

If you're feeling exhausted at just the idea of such a workout, you're not alone - many others (including myself) declared they were "tired just watching".

Get it girl! Picture: Instagram/ElsaPataky

Most however left messages of encouragement for "Thor's wife", writing Elsa was "goals".

"Wow! What a machine … Power house woman," one wrote in the comments.

"So inspiring," another said.

"Seriously Wonder Woman status," one said.

It's not entirely clear what the new project is, but at the end of the second clip on Elsa's Instagram post, Ross' new book The Art Of Resilience slides across a table.

Ross is also currently training Hollywood star Chris up in NSW's Byron Bay, with an earlier post on the swimmer's Instagram account revealing the pair were completing monster workouts together.

"Civilise the mind … but make savage the body," he said on Sunday.

"Words CANNOT describe the strength & conditioning savagery that's going down in Byron Bay right now but I will state this …"

Ross Edgley has been working on a “special project” with Chris Hemsworth for months. Picture: Instagram/RossEdgley

He continued: "In 2021 my brobarian of the barbell @chrishemsworth will bring a level of athletic conditioning to @marvel (and acting as a WHOLE) that's NEVER been seen before in the history of filmmaking."

In June Ross told the Today Show he was working with the actor on a "special project" - but no additional details have been spilt since.

Chris launched his app last year to give its subscribers access to the same level of expertise he has, from nutrition coaching to guided workouts.