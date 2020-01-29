Menu
The Foxtell building at Robina, where Retail Food Group has relocated its headquarters.
Business

Embattled company’s epic fail sparks mad scramble

by Anthony Marx
29th Jan 2020 7:26 AM
THERE'S more to the story about embattled Retail Food Group downsizing from its former headquarters in Southport to a more modest home on a floor of the Foxtel building at Robina late last year.

RFG announced plans for the change last May but City Beat spies say the move was necessitated by the astonishing failure of the company to renew the lease for its own head office!

That stuff-up resulted in RFG getting just two weeks notice to evacuate, a mad scramble to find new space and employees forced to work from home.

An RFG spin doctor wouldn't address the costly bungle yesterday but acknowledged that the company "had negotiated a number of lease extensions with a view to exiting our former national office and taking up a lease of new premises''.

