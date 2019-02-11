Embrace l'amour as love is on show at Sofitel Noosa

EXPLORE the complex subject of l'amour all week until Sunday with an evocative exhibition of love through weddings at Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort in Hastings St.

Discover the stunning details of Judy Copley's Couture wedding dresses, bespoke floral designs by Mondo Floral Designs and the modern and luxurious style of Love Bird Weddings, personalised services, all embracing the essence of Noosa, complemented by tailored experiences.

"We are so lucky here in Noosa,” said events specialist Victoria Capron.

"We have some of the best beaches in Australia, making the celebration of love even memorable and we look forward to showcasing our beautiful wedding partners.”

Ms Capron said if Noosa was your favoured location for a dream wedding, "suppliers have created a capsule of what your magnifique day could look like”.

The exhibition is in the resort's lobby and is the perfect occasion for creative couples looking for services for their big day.