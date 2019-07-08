Embracing NAIDOC Week in Noosa

Cooroy's Butter Factory Arts Centre will hold a Naidoc Week celebration as part of school holiday activities.

JULY 7-14 marks NAIDOC Week, a time for acknowledging and celebrating Indigenous Australian culture.

This year the theme is Voice. Treaty. Truth. Let's work together for a shared future.

National NAIDOC co-chair Pat Thompson said for generations, Indigenous Australians had sought recognition of their unique place in Australian history and society.

"We need our fellow Australians to join us on this journey - to finish the unfinished business of this country."

Locally, events will be held to acknowledge the week.

Tomorrow, Cooroy Library will host Gubbi Gubbi storytelling morning for children at 10am.

It will be a chance to listen to Noosa origin stories and learn some of the area's first language.

Then on Thursday, Cooroy's Butter Factory Arts Centre will hold an afternoon for all ages for a deeper understanding of local country and connection to culture.

From noon-3pm there will be a smoking ceremony, welcome to country, storytime and a performance by the Gubbi Gubbi Dance Group.

This NAIDOC Week will also see the worldwide launch of Heal Together, a song and music video elevating the importance of healing in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

The song features iconic Indigenous entertainer Christine Anu.