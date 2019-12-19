Emergency declaration revoked as residents return home

Smoke is still affecting the Sunshine Coast's north as a large bushfire burns near Peregian Springs.

Smoke is still affecting the Sunshine Coast's north as a large bushfire burns near Peregian Springs. john mccutcheon

AN EMERGENCY declaration for Peregian Springs has been revoked as crews spent the night battling containment lines while residents feared for their homes.

Police have urged residents in the area to remain vigilant as a watch and act fire warning remains in place.

The Sunshine Motorway from Emu Mountain Rd and Walter Hay Dr to the Peregian Springs turnoff with Murdering Creek Rd remains closed due to the smoke hazard.

Residents in Peregian Springs, Lake Weyba, Doonan and Weyba Downs have been warned to prepare to leave as the fire travels in a north-westerly direction near Peregian Springs Dr.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said in a warning that the blaze could impact Grays Rd, Nyell Rd and Doonan Bridge Road North.

The progress of the fire slowed just before 9pm last night due to easing conditions and the efforts of multiple firefighting crews on the ground.

Firefighters conducted backburning near Lakewood Dr and remained on scene overnight.

Residents who were evacuated yesterday afternoon were last night advised it was safe to return home, but they should continue to follow the advice of authorities.

An evacuation centre has been established at Coolum Civic Centre on Park St, Coolum Beach.

Call triple-0 immediately if you believe your home is under threat.