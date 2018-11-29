Emergency declared in Little Mountain area

POLICE have made an emergency declaration in relation to a large grass fire burning in the Little Mountain area.

A declaration was made about 12.09am under the Public Safety and Preservation Act.

It encompasses the boundaries of Kawana Link Road to the west, Caloundra Road to the south, Parklands Boulevard to the east and Meridan Way to the north.

Police are asking people within that area to await further advice from emergency services regarding possible evacuation.

The Queensland Police Service will provide more information on the Little Mountain PSPA when it becomes available.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews began fighting a vegetation fire burning near Caloundra Road at Caloundra after it broke out about 8pm.

STAY INFORMED: Caloundra bushfire as at 12am Thu 29 Nov: https://t.co/cac8snx1UZ — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) November 28, 2018

As crews have worked to contain the blaze, smoke has been affecting the area.

Residents are urged to close windows and doors and keep their medications close by if they suffer from a respiratory condition.

People should call Triple Zero (000) immediately if they believe they or their property are under threat.

Caloundra Rd Meridan Plains

There is a vegetation fire at this location. Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area. Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering... https://t.co/uuyLGuTHVd — SEQUEST (@SEQUESTQLD) November 28, 2018

A further update issued at midnight advises the blaze has escalated to a bushfire which is now burning on the north side of Caloundra Road, west of Kawana Way Link Road, east of Honeyfarm Road, Caloundra.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Crews will be using machinery to construct containment lines overnight in an effort to contain the fire.

Grass fire, Caloundra: Kawana Link Rd is closed between Kawana Forest Rd and Caloundra Rd due to a large grass fire burning in the area. Police and fire crews will continue to monitor overnight. @QldFES — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) November 28, 2018

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

• Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

• Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

• Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline

• Visiting the Rural Fire Service website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

• For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

• For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au