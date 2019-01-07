Menu
NSW Police says there is an ongoing “hazmat incident” at the CBD tower.
News

‘Hazmat incident’ at Sydney CBD tower

by Ben Graham
7th Jan 2019 10:30 AM

EMERGENCY crews in hazmat suits are at the scene of a tower in Sydney's CBD after a suspicious substance was found inside a parcel.

A spokeswoman for NSW Police told news.com.au officers were still at the 44 Market St building.

Workers in parts of the building have been evacuated. Picture: Supplied
She could not say specifically what the threat was but said officers were dealing with a "hazmat incident".

A witness at the scene told news.com.au four police cars, three fire trucks and a number of paramedics descended on the building about 9.30am.

Police officers and fire crews are still at the scene. Picture: Christian Gilles
The witness, who works in the tower building, says one part - the side facing Market St - has been evacuated following the threat.

 

 

More to come

