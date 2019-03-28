Menu
Login
It's believed a train has collided with a vehicle. Please note: The train shown here is not associated with this incident.
It's believed a train has collided with a vehicle. Please note: The train shown here is not associated with this incident. Jenna Thompson
Breaking

Police confirm fatality at scene of train collision

Jenna Thompson
by
28th Mar 2019 6:28 AM | Updated: 9:59 AM

A MAN has died this morning following a collision between a train and a vehicle.

 

In the early hours of Thursday morning, emergency services were called to the train crossing at Fry Street, Carrs Creek after reports a train had collided with a vehicle.

 

Police have confirmed the male occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

 

Just after 7am, the wreckage of the vehicle was removed by a tow truck while crime scene investigators began piecing together the cause of the incident.

 

If you or anyone is seeking support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au

 

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

 

 

EARLIER

 

Emergency services have attended an incident on the railway tracks at Junction Hill this morning.
 

It is believed a vehicle has collided with a train.

 

More information as it comes to hand.

More Stories

crash editors picks emergency train
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    It's a house shaker

    It's a house shaker

    News Hilton Terrace resident says Hilton Terrace not safe

    • 28th Mar 2019 11:30 AM
    School's strong anti-bully stand

    School's strong anti-bully stand

    News Students participate in positive day of action

    • 28th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
    Moving journey to embrace personal changes in Noosa

    Moving journey to embrace personal changes in Noosa

    News Noosa college hosts special rite

    Zero gains at new living centre at Noosa

    Zero gains at new living centre at Noosa

    News Noosa sustainable living