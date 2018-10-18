Menu
Login
News

Plane lands in Queensland without front wheels

by KEAGAN ELDER
18th Oct 2018 5:33 AM

EMERGENCY services were called to Townsville Airport after an aircraft landed without its front landing gear.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two firefighter crews had been called to the airport.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police would assist the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) during the incident.

The spokesman said police were notified of the incident about 7pm.

A CASA spokesman said he had not received any information.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said Townsville paramedics had been called to wait at the staging area on Ingham Road with police and firefighters.

aviation editors picks front landing gear townsville

Top Stories

    A taste of tourism for Sunshine Beach students

    A taste of tourism for Sunshine Beach students

    News Eventful work experience in Noosa hits the mark

    St Teresa's students write a big win

    St Teresa's students write a big win

    News Local school students, and school, named best writers on coast

    Talking the good talk earns people praise

    Talking the good talk earns people praise

    News Academic shows his cool side

    Baskets of cheer seeking helping hands

    Baskets of cheer seeking helping hands

    News Volunteers working hard to fill festive baskets

    Local Partners