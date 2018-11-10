Menu
Login
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash near Nana Glen on Bucca Rd.
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash near Nana Glen on Bucca Rd. Daily Telegraph
Breaking

Emergency services respond to serious crash

10th Nov 2018 2:45 PM | Updated: 3:00 PM

BREAKING: EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a serious crash on Bucca Rd, near Coffs Harbour. 

Ambulance paramedics, police and State Emergency Services crews are at the location.  

The accident happened around 3.30pm. 

The crash scene is approximately 13km along Bucca Rd from Solitary Islands Way. 

It has been reported one person is trapped another occupant is seriously injured. 

Paramedics are rushing patients to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital. 

More details to follow. 

breaking bucca rd coffs harbour crash serious accident
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Full steam ahead for old-fashioned visit

    Full steam ahead for old-fashioned visit

    News The Australian Railway Historical Society Queensland are brining their Sunshine Express Rail Tour to Noosa region for a day

    Help club in fundraiser

    Help club in fundraiser

    News Club fundraiser to fund lifesaving season

    Scandalised audiences since 1969

    Scandalised audiences since 1969

    News The epitome of British farce is coming to Noosa

    Blokes living years longer

    Blokes living years longer

    News Men catching up with women now

    Local Partners