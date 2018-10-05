Menu
Login
Police are attending a plane crash in Stawell, Victoria.
Police are attending a plane crash in Stawell, Victoria.
Breaking

Two seriously injured in plane crash

5th Oct 2018 1:50 PM

BREAKING

EMERGENCY services are working on two people after their plane crashed into a field near Stawell in west Victoria.

A Victoria Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the field in Black Range around 12.40pm to reports of a plane crash.

One person is being treated at the scene with a facial injury and is in a serious condition.

The second is in a critical condition.

The spokeswoman said two air ambulance helicopters had been dispatched to help the pair.

A Victoria Police spokesman said officers arrived to the scene just after 1pm and are still working through the scene.

More to come.

editors picks emergency plane crash services west victoria

Top Stories

    A splash of pink to show support

    A splash of pink to show support

    News BICSUP Paddle in Pink is happening October 14 for breast cancer research

    • 5th Oct 2018 2:00 PM
    TN board fully backs new CEO despite critics

    TN board fully backs new CEO despite critics

    News It's process, not personalities

    Uber Eats bursts onto Noosa scene

    Uber Eats bursts onto Noosa scene

    News Popular food delivery app launched in Noosa this week

    Push for path to link two towns

    Push for path to link two towns

    News Petition shows big support

    Local Partners