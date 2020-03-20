Emergency virus power given to Noosa CEO

ONE of the last official votes of the current Noosa Council has been to delegate extraordinary power to its CEO Brett de Chastel to decide the communities emergency responses during the growing coronavirus challenge until the newly elected councillors take office.

Councillors have unanimously supported a mayoral minute by Mayor Tony Wellington to grant Mr de Chastel the power of one-man authority in a mounting crisis of confidence, if not a battle for survival, faces the community and local businesses.

However the councillors haven ensured all the CEO’s decisions to only coronavirus matters and will be held accountable by the new Noosa Council once it is sworn in by the CEO after the March 28 poll is declared.

Councillor Ingrid Jackson said in one of her final addresses to the meeting:

“It’s extremely important that there be a continuity in the decision-making process while this takes place.

“This is a particularly important decision to ensure that the CEO has the empowerment to carry out the work that’s required.”

She said this situation will require at times very fast decision making “and there may not be time for a lot of consultation”.

“This is a type of military operation, we’re not facing a war, but it’s something that we’ve never faced before which really, really requires this precision,” she said.

Cr Jackson said this was “above politics” and was “really about making sure the job gets done”.

“I do think that a situation like we are facing as a council and a community requires executive decision making,” she said.

The councillors have also approved a request by Tourism Noosa for it to access a $350,000 marketing contingency reserve in accordance with the funding agreement between Noosa Council to help withstand the increasing pandemic shockwaves.

Council wants the Tourism Noosa to determine “the timing and approach of future marketing in consultation with the tourism sector and council”.

Cr Wellington’s report said for Queensland local governments “there is a particular timing issue, because the pandemic is occurring at the same time as we are going through our four yearly election process”.

Noosa Council chambers.

“This meeting is the last council meeting until the new council is sworn in and conducts its first meeting following the election,” he said.

“The first meeting of the new council is likely to be shortly after Easter depending upon when the returning officer declares the poll results.

“It is important for business continuity and good governance that decision-making can continue during this period in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The mayor said there may be “a range of issues emerging over the next month or so that will require a council decision”.

“It would be appropriate for council to delegate to the chief executive officer all decisions that would otherwise be made by council during this period that arise as a result of COVID-19,” he said.

The mayor said Tourism Noosa has written to council for the first time requesting approval to access the full amount of the marketing contingency reserve.

“There could be no more clear circumstance where access to the contingency reserve would be required,” Cr Wellington said.

Cr Joe Jurisevic said the vote ensured any decisions made by the CEO were open to scrutiny by the new council.

Cr Brian Stockwell said: “I know the CEO actually is taking on a level or responsibility not a lot of people would like to have.”

He said this give the council the ability to respond quickly to situations over the coming weeks and he said not only Tourism Noosa, but the new Noosa Council may have to consider accessing its cash reserves to “try and help and stimulate the economy locally”.