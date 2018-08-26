Texts behind swim break-up revealed

ATTENTION WARNING SUNDAYS ONLY..... Mitch Larkin receives a kiss from partner Emily Seebohm during a swimming portrait session at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games on April 11, 2018. (Photo by Michael Willson)

ATTENTION WARNING SUNDAYS ONLY..... Mitch Larkin receives a kiss from partner Emily Seebohm during a swimming portrait session at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games on April 11, 2018. (Photo by Michael Willson)

SWIM champion Emily Seebohm says she discovered messages on ex-boyfriend Mitch Larkin's phone from another woman.

Two days later she ended their relationship.

The 26-year-old has told The Courier-Mail she never suspected Larkin of cheating on her until reading those messages.

Larkin is alleged to have cheated on Seebohm with "another swimmer outside the Australian swim team" - according to The Daily Telegraph.

Seebohm says she's had no contact with Larkin since announcing their relationship was over in an Instagram post in July.

Australian swimmer Emily Seebohm is seen during an Australian training session ahead of the 2018 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships at the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, August 8, 2018. (AAP Image/Matt Roberts) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

"I just want to get on with my life, move on and want nothing to do with him and that is the best outcome," she said.

"I feel stronger than ever and ready to put all this behind us and move on with my life."

Seebohm and Larkin both attended the Australian swim team's PanPacs camp in the weeks after their break-up was made public.

They also had to compete alongside each other at the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Tokyo earlier this month where she won two gold medals and a silver. Larkin also won a gold medal, one silver and two bronze.

Seebohm had earlier admitted her turbulent personal life almost made her pull out of the event.

"You made this harder then it had to be but you made me stronger then I'll ever be! " she posted on Instagram.

Larkin also revealed in Tokyo that his preparation for the event had been "challenging".

"It's been challenging but we had a fantastic camp in Cairns and the St Peters squad as well as the whole Dolphins squad has been awesome and it's been a fantastic environment to train and race together, so I feel really good," he said.