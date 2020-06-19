Influencer's ‘wild’ home birth
FITNESS influencer Emily Skye has given birth to her second child unexpectedly in the loungeroom of her Gold Coast home.
The 35-year-old welcomed baby boy Izaac on Thursday at 37 weeks pregnant, in what Skye described as "a wild one".
In a series of raw Instagram photos taken just after the birth, Skye is lying on a mat in her loungeroom, with her head resting on a child's chair as two paramedics assist her.
Her husband Declan Redmond looked stressed as he cradled the couple's two-year-old daughter, Mia Elise.
"Well THAT was unexpected!!" Skye wrote alongside the Instagram post.
"Little Izaac just couldn't wait any longer to enter the world!! … I'll share with you our birth story soon!! Be ready, it's a wild one!"
Skye, who has 2.5 million followers and co-founded luxury face mask company James Cosmetics, then joked "what birth plan".
She had a surprise baby shower on the Gold Coast one week ago.
"I'm not sure if you're ever really "ready"" she wrote at the time. "I thought I was before having Mia but soon found out I wasn't BUT you just go with it and get through it one day at a time."
Originally published as Emily Skye's 'wild' home birth