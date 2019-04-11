Emily's shocker inspires Peregian Springs kids

LIFE SAVER: Lis Blake with the Peregian Springs student leaders and teach Darren Ratten after their successful push for a defib.

THIS may be the most important piece of school equipment the Peregian Springs State School every takes delivery of and the students have themselves, plus a former ironman champion and an amazing Noosa survivor to thank.

On Friday's last day of the school term the school leaders collected gold coin donations to help pay for the $2300 Guy Leech supplied defibrillator after promoting the Project Compassion-Out of Uniform Day with a Touch of Pink fundraiser.

The week before they had been inspired by a personal address from Emily Counter, whose back-from-the-dead defib revival shock in a Noosa gym, has sparked a flood of interest in Guy's plan to make these automatic lifesavers rolled out en masse across Australia.

And the last piece of push for Peregian Springs to lead by example came from school teacher Darren Ratten, who enlisted the student leaders on his quest.

"I had a personal experience in the family - my father-in-law had a cardiac arrest ... that's what inspired me and then seeing Emily's story in the local Press.”

He said attending Guy Leech's Noosa Springs defib seminar gave him the drive to connect with the school student leaders about raising funds for a defib.

"They felt that that was something important to have in the school,” he said.

Thankfully, his father-in-law had a good outcome and survived, but the teacher is now acutely aware of the precarious resuscitation chain of survival, where early access to a defib is vital.

Mr Ratten said it was Guy Leech's goal to have a defib in reach of everyone in Australia within 180 seconds - the prime survival window for shocking a patient back to life.

Guy's mother Lis Blake said on behalf of Guy, they were very proud of Peregian Springs State School for "all they've done to raise funds and we share this message further that defibs need to be out everywhere”.

Principal Gwen Sands also thanked Mr Ratten and the school leaders' efforts.

"All those gold coins that you have brought to school will all contribute to us having our own defibrillator,” she said.

"We're going to be well equipped to help someone save their life should that awful thing ever happen in our school,” Ms Sands said.