Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The United Arab Emirates has lifted a suspension on transit air services, allowing Emirates and Etihad Airways to resume some stop-off flights.
The United Arab Emirates has lifted a suspension on transit air services, allowing Emirates and Etihad Airways to resume some stop-off flights.
Business

Emirates and Etihad to resume transit flights

4th Jun 2020 9:55 PM

Emirates and Etihad Airways will resume some transit flights after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) lifted a suspension on services where passengers stop off in the country to change planes, or for refuelling.

Dubai's Emirates, one of the world's biggest long-haul airlines, said on Thursday it would operate transit flights to 29 destinations in Asia, Europe and North America by June 15.

Abu Dhabi's Etihad, meanwhile, said it would carry transit passengers to 20 cities in Europe, Asia and Australia from June 10.

The suspension was lifted late on Wednesday for UAE carriers, more than two months after the Gulf Arab state halted all passenger flights in March as it introduced drastic measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

It has since allowed a few, limited flights, while domestic restrictions such as the closure of shopping centres have been lifted.

Foreign citizens remain banned from entering the Gulf Arab state except those holding UAE residency, who require UAE government approval before returning.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has seen countries around the world shut their borders as they went into lockdown, has decimated the global airline industry as demand was crushed.

Many countries continue to enforce tight entry restrictions, including some countries banning foreign visitors. Airlines around the world have warned it will take years for travel demand to recover.

Originally published as Emirates, Etihad to resume transit flights

emirates etihad travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Golf classic’s not lost, it’s just laying up for clean air

        premium_icon Golf classic’s not lost, it’s just laying up for clean air

        News The Sunshine Coast Winter Classic should not be lost to local golf fans as Noosa Springs looks at options.

        Huge spike in STI cases prompts urgent health warning

        premium_icon Huge spike in STI cases prompts urgent health warning

        Health Doctor warns to wrap it before you tap it as STI cases increase

        Cold snap continues to bite but end is in sight

        premium_icon Cold snap continues to bite but end is in sight

        Weather There is promise of warmer weather on the horizon

        ‘Baby we’re back on course for you’

        premium_icon ‘Baby we’re back on course for you’

        News Noosa Springs GM Mark Brady has a spring back in his step as the resort’s highly...