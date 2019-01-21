Emma's creative interior spaces on display

INSPIRED: Local artist Emma Nancarrow captures a range of artistic styles as she constantly seeks fresh inspiration.

INSPIRED: Local artist Emma Nancarrow captures a range of artistic styles as she constantly seeks fresh inspiration. Contributed

A LOVE of interiors and a flair for painting are the creative forces behind Emma Nancarrow's exhibition under way at the The Creamery at the Cooroy Butter Factory Arts Centre until February 26.

"I love to see the spaces that people are creating - all of them unique,” Emma said.

"These designs reflect the individuals, families and groups that inhabit them.

"It's these homes, workspaces, sanctuaries - that constantly inspire me to produce individual and special artworks that can either complete a room or be the starting statement piece of their creation.”

Raised in Sunshine Beach, and now working from her home studio in the Noosa Hinterland, Emma has had a sell-out solo exhibition and successful group exhibitions.

Her work has been on permanent display at numerous highly regarded galleries including Helen Wiltshire Gallery in Port Douglas and The Reef Gallery in Cairns.

Emma's work produces free flowing abstracts and contained still life, often within the same day.

"I'm constantly in search of new inspiration, and I find diversity interesting.

"I love when something captures my imagination and I can't wait to get to the easel to see how this translates and comes together on the canvas."

Her works are often commissioned pieces, creating one-off art for homes.