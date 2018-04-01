Emma's rise to Princess prestige

NOOSA Fair Flight Centre travel agent Emma Nainby has achieved prestigious Commodore status in Princess Cruises' Academy training program, certifying her as an expert cruise professional.

She joins an exclusive group of travel agents who are now recognised by Princess at the Academy..

"We at Princess are very proud of Emma's dedication, as she put in extra effort to offer clients exceptional knowledge regarding our cruise vacation product as well as our worldwide destinations,” Princess Cruises' senior vice president of customer service and sales Jan Swartz said.

"Travel agents who reach this top level have completed hours of course work to become a cruising expert, which will prove invaluable to providing clients with a great vacation.”

Emma was "thrilled” to be recognised. "The knowledge I've gained makes me a more valuable resource for my clients, and enables me to recommend the very best vacation, matching all their needs,” she said.

To become a Commodore, travel agents must fulfil 25 required and elective classes, representing approximately 15 hours of total course work covering worldwide destinations, on-board programs, and customer service skills.

As they complete courses, agents receive their "stripes” through four levels: First Officer, Staff Captain, Captain and finally Commodore. Agents can continue to take elective courses to expand their knowledge and keep their Commodore status current.