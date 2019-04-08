Emma's seeing blue for a personal cause

PAINT: Emma Tomlinson is raising awareness for young women on the autism spectrum face.

PAINT: Emma Tomlinson is raising awareness for young women on the autism spectrum face. Contributed

NOOSA singer/songwriter and artist Emma Bridget Tomlinson has lent her considerable talent to Autism Queensland's annual Go Blue for Autism campaign in an effort raise awareness of the different challenges facing girls who are on the autism spectrum.

Emma has produced 500 limited edition tote bags featuring her acrylic pop art painting Blue Haired Girl.

Diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome when she was four years old, today 19-year-old Emma is on a mission to become an ambassador for young girls with autism.

She helped establish an autism support group with student support at the University of the Sunshine Coast where she is currently studying a Bachelor of Creative Industries.

Her mother Danielle said the USC ASD support group was the first of its kind for a Queensland university.

"Emma suffered the most unbelievable bullying and, like me, found it sometimes quite difficult to fit in amongst peers, feeling like the odd one out,” Danielle said.

"To have the support of the university or be recognised as a leader that may help students on the spectrum is an absolute achievement.”

Emma was recently awarded the Student High Performance Music Program from USC.

Autism Queensland CEO Pam Macrossan said the organisation was proud to feature Emma's work as part of the Go Blue campaign.

"On behalf of everyone here, we would like to extend a special thank you to Emma for helping us with this campaign and for providing a valuable role model for young girls on the autism spectrum.”

Go Blue For Autism kicked off on April 2 for World Autism Awareness Day and the limited edition totes are available for purchase on the Autism Queensland website.