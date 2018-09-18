Emmys 2018: All the ceremony highlights as they happen
THE 70th annual Emmy Awards have started, and Saturday Night Live comedians Colin Jost and Michael Che are on hosting duties - but they didn't open the show.
That was left to an appropriately diverse cast including Kate McKinnon, Ricky Martin, Titus Burgess and RuPaul, who surprised by opening the show with a skit and song about diversity, claiming to have 'solved' Hollywood's diversity problem, before finally conceding they had a long way to go.
Hollywood veteran actor Henry Winkler was an early winner, taking out the Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for his role in Barry.
Winkler, aka The Fonz from Happy Days, told the audience: "If you stay at the table long enough, the chips come to you. Tonight, I got to clear the table," as he got a standing ovation.
To his children, he said: "You can go to bed now, daddy won!"
Bill Hader, Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein have also taken out gongs for their categories.
The best and worst dressed at the Emmy Awards
It's the first time Hader has won an Emmy for his acting. He's been nominated four times for his performances on Saturday Night Live and won his only previous Emmy as a producer of South Park in 2009.
He plays the HBO show's title character, an elite hitman who takes an interesting in acting after wandering into a class.
A SURPRISE PROPOSAL
You'd be forgiven for tuning out a bit when Glenn Weiss took to the stage to accept the award for Directing a Variety Special - surely this won't be exciting, right?
Wrong. Weiss reeled off a list of thank yous before moving on to his partner, seated in the audience. "You wonder why I don't ever call you my girlfriend - it's because I want to call you my wife."
BOOM. There it is: A marriage proposal live on TV and front of a worldwide audience, and one that Weiss' girlfriend clearly wasn't prepared for:
Did someone say #EMMYS PROPOSAL? pic.twitter.com/z2epNdkaWz— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 18, 2018
And Glenn came prepared. He produced his late mother's ring, asking his girlfriend to join him on stage.
She took to the stage - amid a standing ovation from the stunned A-list crowd - to stand in front of Glenn as he knelt before her, properly proposing.
It's a yes! And sure, he totally hijacked the award show for his own benefits, but in this often dark and depressing world, wasn't it just a little bit magic?
COLIN AND MICHAEL'S BEST OPENING MONOLOGUE JOKES
"This year the audience is allowed to drink in their seats - because the one thing Hollywood needs right now is people losing their inhibitions at a work function."
The pair said hello to the "thousands in the audience, and the hundreds watching at home."
"Our network, NBC, has the most nominations of any broadcast network - which is kind of like being the sexiest person on life support. It's not good."
They said the swath of Netfix nominations is the scariest thing you can hear as a network exec - except, 'Sir, Ronan Farrow is on line one'."
The Handmaid's Tale is "what black people call history. It's Roots for white women. Roots with bonnets!"
On Netflix's reputation for churning out productions: "How is Netflix getting all that money? It's $9 a month and everyone I know shares an account. Netflix is like that Instagram model that's always in Dubai and you're like, yeah - but what do you REALLY do?"
"TV has always had a diversity problem. They did 15 seasons of ER without ONE Filipino nurse? Have you BEEN to a hospital?"
THE AWARDS
The 2018 Emmy Awards are underway at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with stars from TV's most acclaimed shows - Game of Thrones, Stranger Things and Handmaid's Tale among them - competing for awards.
Here is the full list of winners as they are announced:
DRAMA SERIES
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
COMEDY SERIES
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans - WINNER
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA
Claire Foy, The Crown - WINNER
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry - WINNER
William H. Macy, Shameless
The winner for Outstanding #LeadActor in a #ComedySeries is #BillHader for #Barry! #IMDbLive #Emmys https://t.co/RR1S4yt3lb pic.twitter.com/dbVQSBrHx8— IMDb (@IMDb) September 18, 2018
LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel- WINNER
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Rachel Brosnahan uses her acceptance speech to urge people to vote: "One of the most important ways to find and use your voice is to vote." #Emmys (via THR) pic.twitter.com/xFbHoLZQrO— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 18, 2018
SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones - WINNER
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Matt Smith, The Crown
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Thandie Newton, Westworld - WINNER
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
#Westworld star @thandienewton wishes her daughter a happy birthday during #Emmys acceptance speech: “I get to guide you and love you and protect you." pic.twitter.com/UfqIKSeJbH— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 18, 2018
SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler, Barry - WINNER
Pals at the Emmys pic.twitter.com/lLHoadkltP— Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) September 17, 2018
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - WINNER
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
There's like, water on our face. Congrats to @AlexBorstein on her #Emmys win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series! #MrsMaisel pic.twitter.com/lQqQ7oMaYt— The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) September 18, 2018
LIMITED SERIES
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds - WINNER
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Also, Leslie Jones' reaction to Regina King winning DESERVES an #Emmy pic.twitter.com/rQwy6hGF9P— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) September 18, 2018
LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - WINNER
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Jesse Plemons, U.S.S. Callister (Black Mirror)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Merritt Wever, Godless
Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)
SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Jeff Daniels, Godless - WINNER
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
John Leguizamo, Waco
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman's Show
WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things
Joel Fields, Joe Weisberg, The Americans
Peter Morgan, The Crown
Bruce Miller, The Handmaid's Tale
WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Stefani Robinson, Atlanta
Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Barry
Liz Sarnoff, Barry
Alec Berg, Silicon Valley
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - WINNER