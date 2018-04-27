Bindi tears up in heart-warming speech

Robert Irwin from right, Bindi Irwin and Terri Irwin touch the star at the ceremony honoring the late Steve Irwin with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

THERE were tears, plastic crocodiles, fans yelling "crikey" and a mischievous anaconda as Steve "Crocodile Hunter" Irwin received a posthumous star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

Irwin's wife Terri, daughter Bindi and son Bob became emotional as they spoke about how the larrikin, khaki-wearing wildlife crusader would have loved to be on Hollywood Boulevard for the ceremony.

'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin has been immortalised on the Hollywood Walk of Fame almost 12 years after his shock death. "We want to make sure everything he lived and died continues on into the future." - @BindiIrwin #7News pic.twitter.com/fYWprfjeXt — 7 News Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) April 26, 2018

"I never in my wildest dreams imagined this would come true," Bindi, who attended with boyfriend Chandler Powell, told the large crowd.

"Together we will continue to fight for everything Dad worked so hard for."

I’ll remember today forever. Such an emotional moment and beautiful chapter in our lives❤️ pic.twitter.com/J8liezjFJl — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) April 26, 2018

Irwin's "best mate" and director of Australia Zoo and Wildlife Warriors, Wes Mannion, was co-master of ceremonies and celebrities Curtis Stone, Rove McManus and Beau Bridges were among the VIP guests.

A slippery anaconda also appeared for the Irwins as they posed alongside the star.

Irwin's star is located near the famed intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine St, close to the historic Capitol Records building.

It also has some famous neighbours.

Irwin's star sits alongside those of Humphrey Bogart, Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, Johnny Cash, Jayne Mansfield, Ernest Borgnine, Dorothy Lamour, Kim Novak and Mariska Hargitay.

It is the 2635th star to be placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Irwin, 44, died on September 4, 2006 while filming on the Great Barrier Reef near Port Douglas when a stingray's barb struck him in the heart.

Among the fans who showed up was American mum and Steve Irwin super fan Shianne Semenske, who woke up at 2am and drove to Hollywood from her home near San Diego.

“This is such an honour as a family to continue on in dads footsteps…and together we will continue to fight for everything that dad worked so hard for.“ - @BindiIrwin #9Today pic.twitter.com/R2llOdVhes — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) April 26, 2018

She sports a "Crikey" tattoo on her right forearm and named one of her six-month-old twin sons Irwin.

To get a star on the Walk of Fame the recipient or a sponsor pays $US40,000 (about $AUD53,000) to the Hollywood Historic Trust.

On May 5, wildlife warriors from around the world will attend the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in Beverly Hills to celebrate his life and legacy.