Emotions high as Queen's Baton arrives on Coast

MOMENT OF PRIDE: Jordan Mercer waves to the crowd at Noosa Main Beach yesterday in the Queen's Baton Relay.

MOMENT OF PRIDE: Jordan Mercer waves to the crowd at Noosa Main Beach yesterday in the Queen's Baton Relay. Craig Warhurst

BRISBANE-based New Zealander Moira-Anne Shewan was getting "quite emotional” about 3.30pm yesterday as the time approached for her to carry the Queen's Baton.

And so were her parents and friends who flew in to see her do it.

"It's quite emotional, actually,” Moira-Anne said.

"Seeing all these people coming out to see the event.”

Moira-Anne was running a Noosa Pde leg, and a few minutes away from a final briefing and lift "on the wee bus” to the drop-off point.

"My family and friends came to support me,” she said.

"I'm starting to get very excited.

"It's only a 200 to 250-metre run, a bit of a saunter.

"I hope I don't drop the baton.”

It was still a little quiet at Noosa Main Beach, apart from all the beach-goers enjoying Noosa's weather.

Moira-Anne is a big fan of Noosa.

"I was thrilled to get (on) the Noosa leg - it's such a great place,” she said.

The baton travels through Caloundra today.