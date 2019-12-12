Menu
Employees receive $14m in bonuses

by Amanda Woods
12th Dec 2019 5:02 AM

 

Christmas came early for employees at a Baltimore-based commercial real estate developer.

St. John Properties announced at its recent holiday party that it is handing out $A14 ($US10) million in bonuses to its 198 employees - leaving many with stunned expressions on their faces and some in tears and embracing each other, new video shows.

Company founder and chairman Edward St. John said the amount each employee would receive depended on tenure - with an average bonus of $US50,000 ($A43,420).

But six-figure bonuses are in store for some employees who are set to receive more than $US250,000 ($A367,110).

 

An employee is visibly shocked after receiving her Christmas bonus.
"I wanted to celebrate it and make it meaningful for the people who did it," Mr St. John said, according to the Baltimore Sun. "I steer the boat but they are the ones that run the boat."

The bonuses celebrate a company milestone - developing 20 million square feet (1,858,060sq m) of office space, retail and warehouses.

The company's real estate is spread out across Maryland, Virginia, Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Utah and Wisconsin.

"I still haven't absorbed it," Nikki Goode, director of taxation, said in the company video. "I'm shocked, very thankful."

Accounts payable specialist Danielle Valenzia, a 19-year company veteran, was clearly emotional when she heard the news.

"What happened tonight was magical," she said in the video. "This is huge."

