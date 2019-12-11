Employee’s ‘violent’ rampage at work party

A work party turned into a wild night for Matthew Peter Morris Rutter who got into a fight, spat on the walls and carpet of a tavern, walked into traffic and "violently" kicked a car.

A work party turned into a wild night for Matthew Peter Morris Rutter who got into a fight, spat on the walls and carpet of a tavern, walked into traffic and "violently" kicked a car.

A WORK party turned into a wild night for a man who got into a fight, spat on the walls and carpet of a tavern, walked into traffic and "violently" kicked a car.

Matthew Peter Morris Rutter, 29, was heavily intoxicated at Villa Noosa at 8.30pm on November 23 when he got into a fight with a group of men in the carpark.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell told a court that Rutter, from Cooroibah, was aggressive and yelled abuse at the men during "verbal and physical altercation".

Rutter was refused entry back into Noosa Villa but snuck in by jumping the fence.

"Security has located the defendant inside the premises and asked him to leave," Senior Constable Campbell said.

"He refused to do so and has had to be physically escorted from the premises by security.

"While walking through the premises the defendant has spat on the walls and carpet of the sports bar."

Rutter walked across the carpark and "violently kicked" the front driver's door of a random car, leaving a large dent.

He then began walking "erratically" into traffic causing vehicles to swerve to avoid hitting him.

Rutter was arrested and while he was in custody police found him in possession of a customer warranty booklet for a Ford Ranger he didn't own.

"He stated he had been walking along McKinnon Drive, somewhere in that vicinity, he came across a utility parked across the pavement, entered that utility, sat in there for about 10 minutes, looked through it, opened the glove box and took out the document before leaving the vehicle," Sen-Const Campbell said.

At Noosa Magistrates Court today Rutter pleaded guilty to committing public nuisance, two charges of wilful damage, failing to leave a licenced premises and unlawful possession of suspected stolen property.

Lawyer Lachlan Ygoa-McKeown said the Ford Ranger document belonged to Rutter's boss.

"He is embarrassed in relation to this, he is remorseful and even when he was still intoxicated he making admissions even though he was effectively told 'you're too drunk to talk to us'," Mr Ygoa-McKeown said.

He said Rutter, a father-of-two, was still working and had discussed the incidents with his workplace.

Rutter was fined $950 and the convictions were recorded.

He was banned from Villa Noosa for one year.