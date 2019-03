"WHEN sleeping women wake, mountains move” is the mantra for the WINDO Women's Community Leadership Conference at The J Noosa on March 6.

To celebrate International Women's Day, local self-leadership strategist and Luxe Escapes founder Kelly Carthy is using her background in financial wellbeing and female empowerment to call on women to embrace a culture of "being well” in order to establish balance and meaning.

"High-achieving women everywhere are maxed out, addicted to being busy and overwhelmed,” Ms Carthy said. "I want to support people before they reach burn out.”

She will promote a tried and tested philosophy for self-leadership and encourage others to "live their life” in every aspect to feel empowered and overcome self-imposed blocks that prevent them from reaching their potential.

"I see so many women who think that feeling overwhelmed and stressed is part and parcel of being a successful, modern professional, but it doesn't have to be that way,” Ms Carthy said.

A full or half day seminar will be offered and tickets are available through The J's website.