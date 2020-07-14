Menu
END OF AN ERA: Ron “Yum Yum’ Broughton in the famous buggy. (Photo taken 1997)
Community

End of an era as beach business icon calls time

Matt Collins
14th Jul 2020 12:54 PM
It’s been a year most tourism operators would rather forget.

But for one iconic North Shore business, it is the end of an era.

Yum Yums Food Services, best known for original owner Ron ‘Yummy’ Broughton and his little blue dune buggy, has officially come to an end.

The tough decision was made by owner Peter Trevanion, who bought the business back in March 2006.

Peter Trevanion has made the tough decision to call it a day on his iconic business.
At 67, Mr Trevanion suggested ‘a culmination of things’ lead to his ultimate decision to pull the pin on a business that so many locals will look back on with fond memories.

“My body is wearing out, I’ve got a bit of arthritis and my back is cactus,” he said.

“I lost my wife to brain cancer a couple of years ago, the interest went after that.”

First registered in 1979, Yum Yums was once the exclusive ice cream seller servicing Teewah Beach and Noosa North Shore.

“It has been a lot of fun,” Mr Trevanion said.

“I’m sort of half relieved and half sad.

“A part of me thinks I may have pulled the pin too early.”

More recently, significant events such as devastating bushfires and the coronavirus took a toll on the popular tourism operator.

“The COVID thing really put the spanner in the works,” Mr Trevanion said.

“Thankfully the bank was pretty good.”

The final day for the iconic business was Friday, July 3.

Mr Trevanion was looking forward to slowing down and putting his feet up for a change.

“I’ll just relax a bit and take things as they come,” he said.

“I’ve had an old Valiant dumped on me, so I might tinker with that.”

noosa business noosa north shore yums yums
