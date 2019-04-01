NT News to end era of funny front pages

NT News editor Matt Williams won’t be collecting any more Headline of the Year awards. Picture: Jonathan Ng

THE funny front pages the NT News is famous for will end, effective immediately.

Editor Matt Williams said the time had come to align with other newspapers around Australia and to become politically correct.

"We have received an enormous amount of feedback from locals and people around Australia and they just want us to grow up," he said.

"This hasn't been a decision I've taken lightly but the days of 'Why I've got a cracker up my clacker' and 'Why I've got some sticky near my dicky' have come to a close."

The likes of which you will never see again.

Williams said the paper had conducted a "root and branch" review of their front pages and it was time for a change in direction.

"We fully understand this decision might upset millions of people but boring seems to be what people want so we're happy to accommodate the lust for boringness," he said.

"We'll still run funny stories in our paper but you won't see them on the front page.

"I certainly apologise in advance if this decision is distressing to some."

Williams said he might reconsider his position if one million people sign a Change.org petition saying they want funny front pages to continue.