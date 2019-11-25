End of an era as Williams to sell famous stable

Lloyd Williams has decided to sell his training operation Macedon Lodge. .Picture: Ian Currie

Lloyd Williams will continue to pursue his Melbourne Cup obsession via Ireland after deciding to close Macedon Lodge's training operation.

The record-breaking Cup owner has confirmed "Macedon will close for me next month", ending years of speculation the property would be sold.

Williams will offer Macedon Lodge for sale next year. The speculated price tag is about $20 million.

Williams, 79, told the Herald Sun: "Over the last 18 months I have found it impossible to supervise Macedon Lodge.

"Over the previous decades I lived there and supervised everything.

"But (it's) more difficult in your 80th (year) - age slows you down."

Macedon Lodge has produced three of Williams' six Cup winners - Efficient, Green Moon and Almandin.

Sheila Laxon trained Ethereal to 2001 Caulfield Cup and Melbourne Cup glory out of the palatial property, nestled in the shadows of Mount Macedon.

Williams bought the 300-acre property, which features state of the art facilities, for $5.1million from businessman Kurt Stern in 2005.

Efficient is one of Lloyd Williams’ Melbourne Cup winners to come through Macedon Lodge. Picture: Craig Borrow

Williams, whose other Melbourne Cup winners are What A Nuisance, Just A Dash and Rekindling, will not relocate to a smaller training centre.

He will instead continue to collaborate with Joseph O'Brien, the young Irish trainer who landed the 2017 Cup with Rekindling.

"Racing continues for us - many, many horses in Ireland," Williams said.

"We will be back with Frankie D (Dettori) to try (to) win the Cup (in) 2020."

Williams, O'Brien and Dettori combined with Master Of Reality in an eventful 2019 edition of the Cup.

The raider crossed the line in second place behind winner Vow And Declare before being demoted to fourth after Racing Victoria stewards lodged a protest on behalf of fourth-placed Il Paradiso.

The future of Mount Macedon's retained trainer Liam Howley is unclear.

Homesman delivered the stable's most recent Group 1 victory in the 2018 Underwood Stakes.