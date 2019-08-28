End of an era for op shop

Carramar Op Shop volunteers Julia Markham (21 years), Jennifer Rawson (15), Ian Rawson (nine), Marilyn Browne (20), who is holding a photo of the shop’s founder, Robena Berry, and Norma Davis (24).

Carramar Op Shop volunteers Julia Markham (21 years), Jennifer Rawson (15), Ian Rawson (nine), Marilyn Browne (20), who is holding a photo of the shop’s founder, Robena Berry, and Norma Davis (24).

TEARS will flow as the doors to one of the region’s longest-running charity shops close on September 30 almost 30 years after the opening of the operation.

“It will be sad. I’ve made so many friends here,” said Carramar Op Shop manager Marilyn Browne.

“Over the years I’ve made such lovely connections with the volunteers and the customers – it’s like a family.

“We haven’t been officially telling anyone (the store is closing), but word has been getting around.”

Carramar Op Shop was established in Poinciana Ave, Tewantin in the early 1980s. It was founded by Robena Berry and husband Les to help fund construction of the Carramar home for the aged.

It occupied one, then expanded into two and eventually three shops provided rent-free in the main street, before moving to its present location in St Andrews Drive in 2006.

Over the years, the op shop has raised $6 million for Carramar.

“It’s been a big part of our identity,” NoosaCare chief executive Megan D’Elton said.

“It’s important to recognise Robena Berry for her foresight and determination … the Berry family played a very big part in why we are here.

“Sadly we have noticed over the past four or five years a decline in revenue while the costs to maintain the shop have been increasing.

“There are more and more op shops coming in – I think we counted out 14 in close proximity – so competition is very high and now people are able to go to Kmart and Target for new items that cost the same price at op shops,” she said.

“We had to make the hard and tough decision to not continue with the lease when it is up at the end of September.

“We will have to focus on philanthropy and fundraising for our capital projects.”

Jennifer Rawson, who has been volunteering for 15 years as well as working part-time at Noosa Civic Woolworths, said she was going to miss her weekly volunteering duties.

“I’m going to miss that sense of community on a Friday. I love it here,” she said.

“My customers come in on a Friday to see me and get bargains.”

And what will Marilyn do now?

“I’ll take a break for a while. I’ll be too sad to do something else for a while … then I’ll find another charity to volunteer with, I guess,” she said.

A big sale is planned to clear existing stock in the lead-up to the closure.