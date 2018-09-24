Endeavour adventure for the high seas

SETTING SAIL: Sidney Stuart, 16, from Gladstone, will be boarding the STS Young Endeavour as it voyages south to Brisbane.

THE spirit of adventure and the call of the high seas gave Sidney Stuart the encouragement to join the STS Young Endeavour.

Gladstone youth Sidney wasted no time signing up for a hitch aboard the training ship and set sail down the east coast to Brisbane.

"I'm looking forward to the trip and excited about it and (it) will be something different to experience," Sidney said.

"This will be one of the longest times away from my family and there are no phones or social media allowed on the voyage.

"I have thought about joining the Defence Force and maybe join either the navy or the army and this experience will help with it."

The STS Young Endeavour spent several days berthed at Gladstone Marina, dropping one boatload of 16 to 23-year-old youth and picked up another boatload before heading off.

Another local on the voyage of a lifetime, Liam Madsen, was keen to meet his shipmates.

"Really looking forward to it to make friends and to grow as a person," Liam said.

Reading tall tales of sailing fiction when he was growing up, Liam will be re-living the adventure himself this time.

"I read fiction novels from old sailing time and the roles we will be doing such as climbing up and down the mast, navigation and how to set sails will be similar," he said.

The crew on the voyage will learn to navigate, set sails, climb the mast, develop teamwork and communication skills. It is expected in Brisbane in early October.