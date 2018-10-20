Endeavour marks 20 years in Noosa

CELEBRATE: The Incredibles will play at Endeavour Noosa's open day this Wednesday.

ENDEAVOUR Foundation's Wallace Park Learning and Lifestyle hub will celebrate 20 years of providing disability support to the Noosa community and have invited everyone to join in the party.

The hub was built in response to community demand in 1998 on land gifted by the Noosa Shire Council.

From 11am-1pm on Wednesday, October 24 the open day will include live music, activities and an opportunity to learn about the hub's leading virtual learning, community access and social participation.

There will also information about the National Disability Insurance Scheme, which rolls out on the Sunshine Coast on January 1, 2019.

Support and Operations Manager, Julie Elford said it was important that people with a disability began to prepare now for NDIS.

"This is the biggest social change Australia has seen since the introduction of Medicare and we have to be ready so I'd encourage people to attend our open day,” she said.