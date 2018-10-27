Endeavour marks a milestone

PARTY TIME: The Endeavour Foundation Wallace Park Learning and Lifestyle Hub celebrated its 20th birthday on Wednesday.

HITTING the big two-zero is a milestone worth celebrating for anybody and for Endeavour Foundation's Wallace Park, their birthday was met with excitement.

Last Wednesday the disability service provider marked their Learning and Lifestyle Hub's 20th birthday with an open day and reflected on their history as they looked to the future.

Support and Operations Manager Julie Elford it's been a great journey so far.

"We've served customers that have been here for the whole 20 years,” she said.

"They love and enjoy coming and it's great to see their growth and through the support we give, what they are able to achieve.”

The hub has come a long was since its beginning after several attempts lobbying to the state government for funding by passionate locals to build the centre were rejected. Finally with the support of Bob Abbot and other local politicians the facility built on land donated by Noosa Council.

Moving to the future, Endeavour is looking at technology to help improve the skills of adults with intellectual disabilities.

"Endeavour Foundation is funding and developing our new virtual reality technology where you can put on a headset, pick up the controllers and gain confidence in learning new skills such as road safety, how to use an ATM, catch the train or even work as a barista in a safe environment,” Ms Elford said.

The open day was also a chance for people to learn more about the National Disability Insurance Scheme which rolls out across the Sunshine Coast on January 1, 2019.

Sunshine Coast NDIS transition manager Joel McLaren said the scheme will improve access to disability services.

"NDIS is opening opportunities for people with a disability and is offering more choice and control and access to services they may not have had access to before,” he said.