Endurance title in freezing conditions

IT WAS one of Imbil's coldest nights as more than 150 riders competed in the Queensland Endurance Riders Association State Championships on Saturday at the Stirling's Crossing Equestrian Complex at Imbil in the Mary Valley.

Those participating in the 160km event set off in icy conditions at midnight and it took Matthew Gadsby 11 hours and 48 minutes to cross the finish line and be named the

QERA State Champion

for the second year in a row.

Gadsby, from Tweed Heads, and his horse Maximus Ra averaged about 13.5 kilometres per hour and in addition to the state title, also took out Best Conditioned Heavyweight accolade, ahead of Rod Field from Kenilworth and Paul Roosen from Cedar

Creek.

In the middleweight category, Kenilworth local Brook Sample, riding Brookleigh Dylan, completed the ride in 12 hours 36 minutes, ahead of Keiran Sirett from Stockleigh and Leah Robertson from Nobby, who crossed the line in third.

Turn to page 51 for more results from the weekend's Queensland Endurance Riders Association State Championships.