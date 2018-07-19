Menu
Login
WINNING COMBINATION: Matthew Gadsby and Mindy Davies with Maximus Ra.
WINNING COMBINATION: Matthew Gadsby and Mindy Davies with Maximus Ra. Denise Keelan
News

Endurance title in freezing conditions

19th Jul 2018 3:38 PM

IT WAS one of Imbil's coldest nights as more than 150 riders competed in the Queensland Endurance Riders Association State Championships on Saturday at the Stirling's Crossing Equestrian Complex at Imbil in the Mary Valley.

Those participating in the 160km event set off in icy conditions at midnight and it took Matthew Gadsby 11 hours and 48 minutes to cross the finish line and be named the

QERA State Champion

for the second year in a row.

Gadsby, from Tweed Heads, and his horse Maximus Ra averaged about 13.5 kilometres per hour and in addition to the state title, also took out Best Conditioned Heavyweight accolade, ahead of Rod Field from Kenilworth and Paul Roosen from Cedar

Creek.

In the middleweight category, Kenilworth local Brook Sample, riding Brookleigh Dylan, completed the ride in 12 hours 36 minutes, ahead of Keiran Sirett from Stockleigh and Leah Robertson from Nobby, who crossed the line in third.

Turn to page 51 for more results from the weekend's Queensland Endurance Riders Association State Championships.

imbil maximus ra noosa queensland endurance riders association state championships stirling crossing endurance club
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Noosa's missing link complete

    Noosa's missing link complete

    News The boardwalk stretch between Noosa Surf Club and Sails restaurant officially re-opened

    Neil's war with council

    Neil's war with council

    News His concerns ignored, or so he claims

    Finally local after 50 years

    Finally local after 50 years

    News Looking back at first Noosa News building

    Moving on, but they're not to leave an empty shell

    Moving on, but they're not to leave an empty shell

    News Kenways selling up after 16 years

    Local Partners