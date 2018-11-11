Enduring the Joy of 33 Noosa Tris earns walk of fame

ONE of our ultimate meet and greeters has just been inducted into the Noosa Triathlon Walk of Fame.

Over the past 33 years of the Tri, literally hundreds of thousands of athletes have met Joy van Zetten but very few, only the Noosa locals, will know her name.

They have all experienced her smile, encouragement, occasional good natured ribbing and a welcome hosing down, as they power, pound or walk towards the glory of finishing the best triathlon on the planet.

"I wasn't involved in the very original Noosa Tri,” Joy said.

"I think I got involved in the third one. Until recently I was a very keen netballer and way back I was very involved with the Noosa Netball Association and the president was involved in the Lions Club. It has been a few years, so after a few of us wracking the brains we have come to the conclusion that common denominator for the involvement of volunteers at the triathlon was the Lions Club."

Joy has done a bit of everything over 33 years.

"I am a very community spirited person but I don't go overboard. I am not a martyr or anything like that. I guess it started with my love of sport.

"For many years netball did all of the water stations and I used to round up 80 people to man five or six water stations. We did that until the logistics of getting 80 people from one association became impossible."

"I was on the triathlon committee for many years eventually working with the volunteers co-ordinator Ted Irvine and we ended up finding other charity or sporting groups to do the other stations.”

Having recruited "half my neighbourhood” to help out , these days the local netballers only do one station. She said: "It is a massively different event these days to the early days. The very first race I can remember distinctly was walking down from our unit to the Lions Park with a hose and a bucket.

"I connected up the hose and my job was to dunk the revolting sponges into the water and pass them out to the athletes. The athletes dropped them on the road, so we would pick them and recycle them.”

Joy and her team do what they do best ... love life and offering a helping hand.

"We curse it (the Tri) on the day because it is hard work and we always finish saying, 'We may as well run the bloody triathlon ourselves', with all the mixing, lifting, carrying and handing out but we have made it fun over the years.

" We enjoy ourselves. We call out silly things and tell the athletes they are doing well and of course we know a lot of the athletes, so we give them cheek. We just help them through their day."

Joy said she was a bit embarrassed by being inducted into the Walk of Fame alongside elite athletes, or special people like the late Garth Prowd.

"This is something for Hollywood not for me, Joy from Noosa Heads," she said.