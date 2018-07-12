Mega mansion sells for $11m plus

The riverfront property in Hawthorne sits on a 2137 sqm riverfront block.

The riverfront property in Hawthorne sits on a 2137 sqm riverfront block.

ONE of Brisbane's most enviable trophy homes has sold for more than $11 million in the city's biggest sale of the year so far.

The mega mansion, on a sprawling 2137 sqm riverfront block in Hawthorne, has been home to energy executive Shaun Scott and his wife, Sarah, for the past eight years.

The view from the property in Hawthorne.

The Scotts' property has been snapped up by self-made millionaire Anthony Yap, who founded Good Price Pharmacy Warehouse.

Good Price Pharmacy Warehouse managing director Anthony Yap. Picture: Richard Walker.

Mr Yap and his wife, Hahn Luu, happen to be selling their current, six-bedroom home in neighbouring Balmoral, which is scheduled to go to auction next month.

Ms Luu declined to comment when contacted by The Courier-Mail.

This house in Balmoral is for sale.

Mr Yap also owns another ­mansion in Balmoral, but his new digs in Hawthorne really are something else.

The home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, two swimming pools, a heated spa, a north-south facing championship-size tennis court, a boat house, putting green and private 12m jetty.

Inside the Hawthorne home.

Wait, there's more.

There's also a wine cellar, music room, library, gym and games room with built-in bar.

Records show Mr Scott, who is the former chief executive of Arrow Energy, bought the original property for $6.85 million in 2010.

Shaun Scott is a former chief executive of Arrow Energy.

They employed architect Donovan Hill to design a brand new house, which was completed in 2014.

Selling agent David Price of Ray White - East Brisbane said the property attracted interest from potential buyers in London, New York and Dubai, as well Sydney and Melbourne.

"It was a truly international campaign," Mr Price said.

"It's a spectacular home. The house really had the lot because of the views over New Farm Park and the city, as well as being a flat block with a tennis court."

There's been some big money changing hands between the movers and shakers of Brisbane's property market in the past year, with prestige homes attracting strong demand and increasing interest from interstate buyers.

This latest sale is the biggest of 2018 in Brisbane so far, eclipsing the $11 million sale of a mansion at 27 Sutherland Ave, Ascot, in March, and the $10.138 million sale in February of the Hamilton Hill mansion built by Christopher Skase at 36 Dickson Terrace.

Mr Price also recently sold a riverfront home at 15 Laidlaw Parade, East Brisbane, for $3.45 million and has listed another executive address at 10 Aaron Ave, Hawthorne.

"The top end's very strong," he said.

The view from the house in Balmoral.

The Hawthorne home sold for the highest price in Brisbane so far this year.