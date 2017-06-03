22°
Engineering a top class local builder

Peter Gardiner | 2nd Jun 2017 9:04 AM
BUILDING SUCCESS: James Thompson at the Mount Cooroy building site with boss Mick Devlin.
BUILDING SUCCESS: James Thompson at the Mount Cooroy building site with boss Mick Devlin.

A NEWLY qualified chippie who is studying engineering part time at the University of the Sunshine Coast has been named the Housing Industry Association Apprentice of the Year for Australia.

And it's just as well James Thompson, 22, loves working for Noosa's Braeden Constructions, because not long after taking out the major award at a gala night on Hamilton Island, he was back on the tools.

But this son of a builder, who grew up with the tools of his trade never far away from eager little hands, is up for the challenge of building a grand home among Mount Cooroy's rolling green foothills.

"That's pretty much been my whole life - I've picked up tools since I was a little kid,” James said.

"It was only a natural progression really.”

During his lunch break, James pointed to Mount Cooroy and a sweep of scenery and said: "Not many people say they can work somewhere like this.”

Before becoming indentured by East Coast Apprenticeships and signing on with boss Mick Devlin at Braeden, James slogged through two years of full-time engineering studies and longed for some open skies.

"I enjoyed the apprenticeship, I just wanted to get in and do it - that time just kind of flew by.

"The whole time I was debating, do I go back to uni or do I finish this? I decided, I've got to go back and finish it (the USC degree).”

Except now he works a full day building and then tackles a double degree of civil engineering and environmental science.

"It's good now, I'm earning money and in a good job. Even if I didn't win (the HIA award) I would have been happy.”

James said he was judged also on his vision for his trade and where he saw it going in the future. It's his sixth major trade award since he started out having been named previously the East Coast Apprenticeships top apprentice and the HIA state winner.

James's trade develop- ment has included a work exchange to Canada and a place at the WorldSkills Australia, which is the nation's premier regional and national competition.

Mick could not be prouder as he rates James "a good fellow” who deserves the recognition for what he brings to the job - pride in his workmanship.

The HIA judges said James "demonstrates leadership skills, is an excellent communicator and is interested in mentoring.”

Karl Stefanovic: 'I'm over it, I hope Australia is as well'

TODAY show host slams tabloid Daily Mail

