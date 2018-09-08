Engineering our future with biospheric bent

ONE of the Noosa Biosphere Reserve's early leaders is going to share the speaking stage with the likes of television's Hypothetical host Geoffrey Robertson QC.

The former chairman of Noosa Biosphere Ltd Michael Donovan will join a panel of experts including entrepreneur and Shark Tank presenter Naomi Simson and Admiral Chris Barrie, the former Chief of the Australian Defence Force; Admiral at AusENGCon.

This conference attracts the world's leading engineering professionals as part of its mission to discover ways for technological change to transform the world.

AusENGCon The New Frontier - AI, Robotics and the Future of Engineering conference will be held in Sydney from September 17-19.

Mr Donovan said smart homes and self-driving cars are already shaping daily lives and automation is radically changing the way people work.

He said future-proofing careers in the face of these changes will be on the agenda as the conference tackles the impacts of engineering challenges the ethics and limits of

artificial intelligence and the role of robots in our daily lives.

"The Grand Plan, Big Ideas for Australia session will feature some of the big ideas that could pave the way for our prosperous nation,” Mr Donovan said.

"In the past great thinkers brought us the Snowy Mountains Scheme, Warragamba Dam, major roadways, the Sydney Harbour Bridge, expansive rail networks, a broad range of mining plus other innovations that have put Australia on the map.”

Mr Donovan said AusENGCon will examine the new way forward.

"I'm also participating in a debate organised by the Young Engineers Special Interest Group earlier in the conference with the topic: Is learning why things fail more important than experiencing failure yourself?” he said.

"With larger forms of retirement hitting the engineering workforce in the future, and modest population growth there will be a pressure on young engineers to best meet the needs of a future Australian society.

"Young engineers will need to understand the tools required to ensure right decisions are made.”

While not an engineer, Michael's corporate career path is in international arts administration, tourism and the environment.

He is also a former chairman of Tourism Noosa and the original Eumundi Markets.