Noosa Craft Beer Festival is on Saturday, August 17. Photo: Jack Gore
News

Enjoy a cold one and support local disability charity, environment

Caitlin Zerafa
15th Aug 2019 5:00 PM

WHAT could be better than celebrating the cold drink that is beer and supporting locals with a disability and the environment?

Combing all three into one of course.

This Saturday, the family-friendly Noosa Craft Beer Festival is on again and this year the event is pushing to reduce single-use plastics.

Now in its fifth year, Noosa Reef Hotel manager Stacey Green said festival goers could purchase a reusable cup to use throughout the day and take home with them.

“This is the first year we've done that by having the reusable cups,” Ms Green said.

“We are hoping it reduces our environmental impact.”

Ms Green said the growing festival would be a great day out for the whole family.

“It’s growing every year and loads of fun.

“We have local suppliers as well as national and international, so heaps of beers for people to enjoy.”

With up to 80 beers, craft beers and ciders, there will also be local food stalls so you don’t go hungry.

“This event is an interactive event with food and craft beer matching discussions and tastings,” Ms Green said.

“There is an opportunity to meet the brewers, drink their products and decide which is your brew of choice.”

The day will also include celebrity guests, charity raffles and talks on brewing techniques, as well as entertainment for the children.

While entry is free, Sunshine Butterflies will be at the door with shaker tins accepting gold coin donations.

Ms Green said they had raised money for Sunshine Butterflies every year since the festival began.

“It’s wonderful to be supportive of a community charity like that and as a way to give back to the community.”

Noosa Craft Beer Festival is from 12pm–6pm.

