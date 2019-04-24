Enjoy a day at Caloundra races from Noosa

NEW PACKAGES: Noosa Destination Management Company has partnered with the Sunshine Coast Turf Club to create race day packages for Noosa residents.

SPENDING a day at the races has just become a whole lot easier for Noosa residents and visitors.

Noosa Destination Management Company has partnered with the Sunshine Coast Turf Club to create race day packages giving Noosa residents the chance to enjoy trackside action during Sunday race meetings in April, May and June.

The package includes return transfers from the Noosa Parade bus interchange in an exclusive-use vehicle, entry to the race meeting and the exclusive members area, a race book, and food and drink vouchers.

There's even the option to upgrade to a helicopter transfer with Ghost Air.

Tony Mulherin, from Noosa DMC, said the 70km distance from Noosa to the turf club was often a barrier for people wanting to attend race meets.

"We talk to a lot of people and they've said they love the races, and would go if could get into right area and get down and back without having to worry about taxis or Ubers etcetera,” he said.

"These packages really give people from Noosa and the northern Sunshine Coast an opportunity to spend a day at the races.

"It caters for a range of demographics - from keen race goers, to groups of people be it hens or bucks parties, or a bunch of ladies or men who want to have a day out, or older people who want to go to the races but wouldn't go unless they could get into the member's area, and those who would prefer to have a drink down there but can't because of the driving.”

Mr Mulherin said it was also a great value option for companies to treat their staff or customers out for the day out.

And it was another option for visitors to Noosa to take up during their stay.

"It's a great product because the Sunshine Coast Turf Club turf club is a great destination,” he said.

"The members stand is right on the finish line, it's a purpose-built track and complex, a terrific race track to go to and enjoy the action because you're right on top of it.”

The next trip will run on Higgins Raceday on Sunday, May 19.