Enjoy a summer garden walk

ENJOY: Friends of the Botanic Gardens check the Summer Walk route.
ENJOY: Friends of the Botanic Gardens check the Summer Walk route. Alan Lander

CALLING all nature and garden lovers.

Don't forget the Friends of Noosa Botanic Gardens Summer Guided Walk on Sunday, at 9am.

These walks are increasingly popular, where they introduce all the hidden gems of our special gardens nest to the Lake Macdonald barbecue are on Lake Macdonald Drive.

The friends will be

looking at the lush summer growth and some stunning flowers.

The walk will take about one hour.

Once at the gardens, follow the signs to the main picnic shelter opposite the car park by the main entrance.

Closed-in shoes, insect repellent, a sun hat and sunglasses, and water are recommended.

For those who have never visited our botanic gardens, this is the perfect opportunity to be introduced.

The eight-hectare Noosa Botanic Gardens are located at Lake MacDonald Dr, on the shores of Lake MacDonald, just a short drive from Cooroy.

