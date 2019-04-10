Enjoy a Sunday feed

SAVOUR the flavours of the Mediterranean in an indulgent seating of bubbles and brunch at Noosa's own Miss Moneypenny's.

Bottomless Brunch began five weeks ago, offering an all-you-can-eat buffet for locals and visitors alike to sit back and enjoy.

From antipasto to seafood, meatballs and slow-cooked lamb to homemade doughnuts and petit fours, it was something a bit different said Cindy LeBrun, Miss Moneypenny's marketing and events manager.

"No one else is doing anything like this up this end of the Coast,” she said.

"We've had a great response so far and had repeat customers.

"People are loving the freshness of the food.”

Miss Moneypenny's chef Julian Salazai. Caitlin Zerafa

If you are a seafood lover then don't miss the boat to the Santorini table, where you can fill your plate with freshly grilled bugs, pipis, oysters, prawns and a selection of salmon.

"The seafood has been the most popular so far,” Ms LeBrun said.

Guests can watch the seafood being cooked.

"We want to make it interactive,” Ms LeBrun said.

"Someone is there to serve and people love that because they can ask them questions like 'what's in the Italian meatballs?'

"It also gives people a chance to try something they wouldn't normally order.”

The Calabrese station filled with all-you-can-eat olives, homemade breads, international cheeses and premium charcuterie. Caitlin Zerafa

The Bottomless Brunch has a $10 brunch cocktail list, and guests can choose a plate of buttermilk waffles or a pizza on arrival.

Ms LeBrun said they wanted it to become an event worth visiting Noosa for the experience.

"We want it to be a signature event in Noosa and for people to tell their friends 'you've got to do that brunch in Noosa',” she said.

Two-hour seatings run from 10am-4pm each Sunday, with live music from midday.

There are three menu packages, starting from $45pp, plus a children's package.

Miss Moneypenny's will also run a Good Friday and Easter Sunday brunch event.

Phone 54749999 to make a reservation.