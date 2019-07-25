Enjoy a thrilling lunch with leading crime author

MEET THE AUTHOR: Australian author Michael Robotham will launch his latest book in Noosa with a two-course lunch.

MEET THE AUTHOR: Australian author Michael Robotham will launch his latest book in Noosa with a two-course lunch. Contributed

WHETHER you're a beach reader, a travel reader or a serial book clubber, if you love a good page-turner it's hard to deny the rising popularity of the psychological thriller.

Men, women, young and old are devouring crime novels and Australian author Michael Robotham is one of the leading writers in this field.

Robotham will launch his latest novel Good Girl Bad Girl on Saturday, August 17, when readers will have the chance to meet the author and enjoy a two-course Italian lunch at 250 Grammi food and wine bar on Noosa River.

With a background as an investigative journalist, the Sydney-based author is sure to have some tales to tell.

As a journalist and writer in the US, Australia and Britain, he has investigated notorious cases such as the serial killer couple Fred and Rosemary West.

He worked with clinical and forensic psychologists as they helped police investigate complex, psychologically driven crimes.

Robotham's 2004 debut thriller, The Suspect, sold more than one million copies around the world. It is the first of eight novels featuring clinical psychologist Joe O'Loughlin, who faces his own increasing battle with a potentially debilitating disease.

Robotham has also written four standalone thrillers. In 2015 he won the UK's prestigious Crime Writers' Association Gold Dagger Award with his thriller Life or Death.

His latest novel begins six years ago, when Evie Cormac was discovered, filthy and half-starved, hiding in a secret room in the aftermath of a shocking crime. Now approaching adulthood, Evie is damaged, self-destructive and has never revealed her true identity.

Tickets to this meet-the-author event are limited. Cost for a signed book and two-course lunch with glass of wine is $85 or $60 for lunch only.

Visit The River Read on Gympie Tce or phone to book a spot on 5473 0483.