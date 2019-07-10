Enjoy Christmas in July - and help Katie Rose

Magnificent Noosa Springs with the residential complex surrounding the golf course and the resort.

ABOUT the only thing better than celebrating Christmas in July is knowing that every dollar you spend is going to help one of Noosa's most cherished charities.

Noosa Springs' Christmas in July, which includes a glass of mulled wine on arrival, great food, and prizes for the daggiest Christmas outfit, is set for Saturday, July 20.

Best of all, proceeds of the evening will go to the Katie Rose Cottage Hospice, which provides free, professional round-the-clock palliative care to Coast people facing terminal illness.

The unseasonal celebration begins at 6pm. Guests will enjoy shared platters of maple double baked ham, rolled and stuffed turkey with cranberry and almond, roast winter vegetables, plus an eggnog panna cotta with braised rhubarb and almond biscotti.

The cost is $75 ($70 for members) and $5 from every ticket sale goes straight to Katie Rose Cottage. There will be raffles with proceeds going to the hospice.

Bookings are essential. Ring 5440 3333, or email functions@noosasprings. com.au.