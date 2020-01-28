Enjoy ‘rollercoaster of hits’ with Contraband

THE Tewantin Noosa RSL has delivered the goods once more – in the form of Contraband.

That is the five-piece band that just happens to be named Contraband.

Back by popular demand, they are ready to rock the RSL.

This engaging act has a great line-up that you don’t want to miss.

Get ready for a rollercoaster of hits, from classic 90s power ballads to fresh hits from Jesse J, Pink, Sia, and so many more.

Contraband is full of passionate and talented performers who lend their powerful vocals and superb instrumental skills to any song.

Contraband is what happens when musicians love too many genres to pick just one!

Contraband’s members are not just musicians, they are true performers.

The show is a high energy extravaganza where you are encouraged to participate by singing along, dancing your heart out, and grooving along with the band.

Contraband is all about making your night out great, they welcome requests and love to mix it up with a hit they haven’t played for a while.

You can find Contraband at the Tewantin Noosa RSL on Friday, January 31, from 8pm.