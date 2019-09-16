Enjoy the taste of Noosa retirement living

Come along for a free bite and a new lifestyle opportunity.

HERE’S a chance for an insight into a whole new way of a healthy and active Noosa retirement living while being shouted to a complimentary two-course luncheon

This Thursday September 19 at 12pm, Noosa Domain Country Club lifestyle consultant Brian Williams, will showcase the latest apartment design and luxurious resort style facilities.

A two-bedroom display apartment is open and ready for viewing at the Walter Hay Dr, Noosaville village.

Brian said there has been an exciting level of interest in the new two and three bedroom apartments due for completion in December.

Noosa Domain has created a quality independent living community offering “security, social companionship and resort style facilities provide an active and vibrant lifestyle”.

He said with pricing starting from $475,000, the apartments represent great value for anyone looking to retire to the Noosa area.

He is inviting potential buyers to come and see for themselves and “take the opportunity to meet the residents that are proud to call Noosa Domain Country Club their home”.

Visit noosadomain.com.au for more information and to RSVP.

Brian can be contacted on 0427 333 499 or on 1800 461 505.

Inspections are always welcome.