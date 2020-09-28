Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

'Enough is Enough': reader fed up with border rules

28th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT HAS all got out of hand.

An arrogant Premier dictating and rude to the Prime Minister.

A Health Minister saying she has allowed certain people into our state because they are "making us a lot of money".

Keeping our borders closed, ruining hundreds of businesses, depriving patients of health care.

Already responsible for the death of an unborn twin.

Now tonight on the news we have the young girl from Canberra - which has been free of Covid for two months - taken to view her father's body two hours after his funeral.

We do not live in Russia or China.

Law abiding citizens - have we had enough of this?

- J. HANSEN, Toowoomba

More Stories

letter to the editor toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast woman denied blue card for trying to run man down

        Premium Content Coast woman denied blue card for trying to run man down

        Crime A Coast woman who wanted to work with children has been denied a blue card after she tried to run down a man with her car while his kids were watching.

        5 things the shonky Broncos can do with wooden spoon

        Premium Content 5 things the shonky Broncos can do with wooden spoon

        Opinion The new Broncos coach will take said Wooden Spoon to the first day of training and...

        Recycling key to oyster-led river recovery

        Premium Content Recycling key to oyster-led river recovery

        Environment After these tasty treats are shucked for sale to Coast eateries, they’re are being...

        $20k funding to preserve Coast’s unique biological diversity

        Premium Content $20k funding to preserve Coast’s unique biological diversity

        Environment At least a dozen new nesting boxes and additional resources will be donated to...